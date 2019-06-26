<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger State Chapter of National Youth Council, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider zoning of North Central Ministerial slot to Niger state, having given the highest votes to All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last general elections than the rest of the states in the zone.

The Chairman of the council, Bello B. Sharif made the appeal on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen, arguing that this is the time for the state to produce a Minister and that there are eminently qualified people that could man the office, who have sacrificed their time, energy and wealth for the victory of the party at both state and at national level.

He further explained that the state gave about 80 percent of its votes to APC in the last presidential election and that this was the time for the state to reap from where it sowed.

“Among the most qualified from Niger State is the former governorship and senatorial aspirant, Sale Sahabi Darangi. Because apart from his loyalty to APC, Danringi’s commitment to the party immensely contributed to its victory at both governorship and presidential election.

“Danringi, delivered his polling unit and the ward during the last general election, despite the fact that these were the biggest stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state.”

“Youth in the state are comfortable with his level of commitment for the development of youth, based on this we are calling on the president to consider him for ministerial position or any other position at the national level.”