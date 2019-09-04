<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to review the ongoing school-feeding programme embarked upon by his administration and channel the huge fund earmarked for it to it to a more productive scheme.

Prophet Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi, the General Overseer of the Word Bible Church, said that funds would have touch more lives and made more impact on Nigerian children if it was invested in free education.

The cleric gave the admonition during a media briefing to herald activities to mark the 30th anniversary of his prophetic calling.

Kumoluyi, who stated that he was not against the school-feeding programme, however, said that a free education programme would do ease the financial burden on parents.

Speaking with newsmen in his country home in Igbara-Odo, Ekiti, South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, he stressed that the government should invest in the education sector if the country were to survive the increasing rate of kidnappings, killing, armed robbery and other security challenges.

“When I heard that the Federal Government was feeding school children and they use a lot of money for this project; if you calculate the amount they are spending on this school feeding programme, it is enough to set up free education programme in the country.”