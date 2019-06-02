<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A civil society group under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Societies has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to at fast to save the lives of innocent Nigerians who have been unjustly arrested and sentenced either to life imprisonment or facing the death sentence on such trump charges.

The group also asked the President to demand explanation from the Nigeria mission in the Asian country to explain their involvement in setting up Nigerians in that country and refusing to act to protect Nigerians living in the country.

Convener of the group, Sunday Attah, told newsmen in Abuja that official of the Nigeria Embassy in Malaysia of conniving with security agents in the Asian country to harass, intimidate and arrest Nigerians indiscriminately on trump up-charges.

Attah said that the President must act fast to save these Nigerians the same way he did for Zainab Aliyu Ibrahim when she was unjustly accused of carrying drugs into Saudi Arabia.

But Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora matters, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, told newsmen that the Nigeria mission in Malaysia was investigating the case of the suspect and has not in any way abandoned him.

The Coalition alleged that Malaysian security forces deliberately raid, harass, intimidate and molestation of Nigerians living in Malaysia with officials of the Nigeria mission ding nothing about it.

Thy want President Muhamadu Buhari to call the Nigeria High Commissioner and the Staff of the Nigeria High Commission in the Asian Countries to order for allegedly conniving with the Police to molest Nigerians.

They accuse he Consular officer “who is supposed to protect and defend Nigerians” of conniving with the Malaysian authorities to unlawfully detained and intimidate Nigerians without proper investigations.

“Some activities of the said embassy Official since assumption at Nigerian embassy in Malaysia have been in no small measures bastardizing the renewed image of Nigeria that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is working hard to build both in our Country Nigeria and globally.

“However, it is high time the federal government act fast in order not to allow few people to be “a clog in the wheel” of the image , president Muhammadu Buhari is working day and night to re-build for Nigeria because of their selfish and self-contentedness interest and probably ambition.

“Nigeria needs to be doing the right things locally, nationally and internationally for the country and its citizens to be respected, hence the need to caution the bad eggs in the system at all times.

“Therefore, problems and challenges that could be said to be facing many valuable Nigerians in Malaysia as “a people” could be said to be fundamental but not insurmountable if urgent steps are taking especially at curbing a cloak-and- dagger relationship between the Official of Nigeria High commission in Malaysia and his Malaysian Collaborators.

“We are baffles a the lack of civility and unprofessional manner the Malaysian police always raid the Condominium where Nigerians live in Malaysia as if there is no any bilateral good working relationship between Nigeria and Malaysia as a Country.

“If, for whatever reason there is a need to conduct such search, raid or arrest, the most respecting, honourable and professional way and manner to go is always to intimate the occupants of their intention backing it up with an order from a court in any of judicial court rather than always engaging in gestapo way.

“As a matter of fact, the way Malaysian Police are accusing, killing, extorting, assaulting, intimidating and harassing Nigerians every blessed day is surprising, shocking, and unbelievable; it makes mockery of us as the giant of Africa.

“For example, a Nigerian was set up in Sarawak by Malaysian police, took him off with handcuffs on his hand then placed him on the back of a police van, searched his car in a dark basement in the absence of the guy then came out to say that a drug was found on his car that he should pay 150,000 Malaysian Ringgit to get his freedom but when the guy failed to reach the demand as we talk now the boy has been sentenced to death by hanging by a court in Sarawak Malaysia.

“This very act by the Malaysia Government and Police is one too many, it is gradually demonstrating its penchant for impunity, racism, disregard for the International rule of law and professionalism.”

He said urgent action must be taken to address the situation, saying “If any swift action is not taking within seven days, we will have no choice than to give the Malaysian

Embassy in Nigeria a-seven-day ultimatum to close down and leave our Country since it is crystal clear that, they can not protect the interest[ of Nigerians living in their Country but rather than frustrating, molesting, arresting and killing them.

Reacting to the report, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa who is the Chairman of the newly established Diaspora Commission said the Nigeria Embassy in Malaysia was looking into the case of the suspects, but expressed worry over the number of Nigerians involved in drug related cases in the Asian country.

She also expressed concern over the fragmentation of the Nigerian body in Malaysia asking them to channel their energy towards positive use, saying “NIDO Malaysia is fragmented. Don’t get involved in their squabbles.

“The group that issued that statement is one faction, fighting another faction. The embassy in Malaysia is looking into the suspects case as seen in the communication above from them to me.

“The number of Nigerians allegedly dealing with Drugs in Malaysia is worrisome. While the embassy will look into this case as it has others, we must admonish the few Nigerians in crime to stop it as the act of a few is tarnishing the image of others.

“NIDO Malaysia should settle their in fighting and channel their energy into positive issues. And subsequently , all drug related issues will have to be referred to NDLEA while trafficking issues will be for NAPTIP”

Dabiri-Erewa forwarded a message from an unnamed official of Nigerian mission to newsmen which reads: “Good morning ma. This is the hand work of the so called NIDOMY Executives.

“They’re bitter about the position of the High Commission so they’ve been exploiting every felt opportunity available to them. Funny enough, the photo the used on this news article as the suspect’s photo is that of their president.

“That being said, mission is already on top of the situation. I reported home and I’m doing a comprehensive report based on the meeting between the Consular Officer and the suspect. I’ll send it to headquarters this afternoon so they could get it on Monday morning.”