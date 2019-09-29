<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former president of the Trade Union Congress, Mr. Peter Esele; and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Akpodiogaga Emeyese, have charged President Muhammad Buhari to respect the nation’s law and keep to agreement.

The duo’s comments are coming on the heels of Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

Speaking with journalists in Benin over the weekend, Esele said Buhari must see himself as President of Nigeria and not that of a state.

He added that leaders must not see their offices as an extension of self, but an opportunity to serve.

“The President of this country must see himself as the president of Nigeria and not that of a state.

“He must be able to separate the State from the person of the president, as the State must be supreme at all times,” Esele said.