The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the embargo on the employment of medical laboratory scientists in hospitals across the country.

The association said no single medical laboratory scientist has been employed in federal medical centres, teaching hospitals and general hospitals in 15 years.

Speaking in Uyo through a communiqué signed by the National Publicity Secretary of AMLSN, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Cajetan, after its 13th Annual Public Health Lecture series and 198th National Executive Council meeting, the group said the trend was a disservice to the nation and dangerous for the health system.

AMLSN blamed the problem on the politicization of the nation’s health care system by Nigerian doctors, and called on President Buhari to order the immediate employment of medical laboratory scientists into federal tertiary health institutions, to bridge the manpower gap the non-recruitment has created.

They also requested the President to give assent to the National Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science Bill already passed by the National Assembly.