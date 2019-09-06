<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of concerned Nigerians who protested at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Thursday has told President Muhammadu Buhari to expel the acting South African High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, from the country immediately.

The protesters noted that recalling Nigeria Ambassador was not enough in drawing the red line with the South Africa Government in the wake of the crisis.

They asked the president to go farther in severing the relationship and send the ambassador packing.

According to the co-convener, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the protesters said there was no moral justification for the High Commissioner to remain in the country after the treatment meted out to Nigerians.

Ogbeche called on European Union and the United Nations to launch a probe into the human rights abuses perpetrated by the attackers and their sponsors.

According to him, “We will go blind if we do not act and we commend the Federal Government for what it has done by recalling our high commissioner. We appeal and demand from you to expel the High commissioner and send the Southern African that are here back to their country.”

He said further: “The UN and African Union should wake up to its responsibilities; the South African Government should be held accountable for the hundreds of lives that have been lost.”

The protesters, who were clad in black T shirt, stormed the South African High Commission carrying placards and banners to condemn the attacks.

The protesters also demanded for compensation for the victims who lost their businesses in the attacks.