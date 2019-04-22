<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The organised labour in Kogi State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put necessary frameworks in place to ensure the implementation of the new minimum wage at the states and local government levels.

A statement signed by the NLC chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Ranti Ojo, on Monday, said such frameworks were necessary to avoid the bitter experience of the past where governors refused to implement the then minimum wage of N18,000.

The statement urged state governors to demonstrate their love for the workers in their states and local government areas by implementing the new wage without delay.

The unions congratulated Kogi workers on the new wage and promised to engage the state government constructively to ensure early implementation of the new salary in the state.

They also appealed to President Buhari to ensure the release of N30.8billion being balance of bail out fund to Kogi state to enable the Kogi State government settle part of the arrears of salaries owed workers.

The statement said the release of the fund will go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings of workers and pensioners in the state.