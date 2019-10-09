<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to abolish Big Brother Naija Show, saying it has no benefits in the transformation or talents discovery of Nigerian youths.

Chairman, Anambra state chapter, Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement on Wednesday, also urged religious leaders and moralists to rise up and speak against the evils in the society.

The activist said the advice has become necessary to ensure the protection of morality, national interest and future of the youths of the country.

He said, “The show has painful, shameful, negative and devastating impact on our youths, culture and society. Wealth without wisdom is one of the worst blunders of the world.

“The Minister for Information and Culture should constitute men of impeccable integrity to unravel if the show is in tandem with culture, traditions and believe of Nigeria in order to restore morality, core value system and good orientation.”

Ezekwueme further applauded Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano and his immediate predecessor, Peter Obi, for the outstanding performances of the state at the last Teachers’ and Institutions’ Awards.

He described the awards as rewards for tremendous contributions and foundations laid by the former governor and its consolidation and sustenance by his successor.

“For state to win four laurels as the best among equals is crystal clear that indeed we are the light of the nation and there is always rewards for hard works, selfless sacrifices and love for humanity.

“The recipients has bought and brought tremendous honour, glory, pride and goodwill to the state,” he added.