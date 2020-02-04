President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially presented Nigeria’s Visa policy at the State House, Abuja.
This was announced by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.
JUST IN: President @MBuhari has officially presented Nigeria’s Visa Policy today, at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/iidiRk0RUH
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 4, 2020
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]