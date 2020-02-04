President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially presented Nigeria’s Visa policy at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially presented Nigeria’s Visa policy at the State House, Abuja.

This was announced by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories