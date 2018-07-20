Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Anambra State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the alleged massive monetary inducement of voters by political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election.

The organization noted that the matter if left unchecked was capable of making nonsense of the nation’s electoral process, saying that the outcome of elections will not be a true reflection of people’s wish.

Speaking on the outcome of the election on the strength of alleged massive buying of voters with money by political parties during the election as well as other electoral offences in a release signed by the group chairman in the state, Comrade Vincent Ezekkwueme, made available to newsmen in Nnewi on Thursday, CLO stated the matter is capable of making mockery of Nigeria electoral process thereby weakening her democracy.

Said the human right body, “It is undemocratic and absurd for parties to bribe voters to mortgage their conscience. It is also immoral for electorate to collect bribes from politicians before voting, bribing of voters negates principles of democracy. President Buhari who has been a victim of flawed electoral process should direct the nation;s security agencies to probe this. We, as a body, believe that the problem if not nipped to the bud will make 2019 general election a mockery and a charade.”