President Muhammadu Buhari has described growing terrorism around the world as the worst form of injustice against humanity.

He, however, welcomed a proposal for a security summit between members of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and countries in Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

He said this while receiving ECOWAS Chairman and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, in Katsina, on Friday.

He emphasised that terrorism now transcends international boundaries, adding that no country can combat the scourge alone.

“We need to team up to fight common enemies. Terrorists in whatever form are enemies of humanity, and no effort must be spared to protect our people. I will always support anything that is meant to enhance security in our region,” President Buhari said.

The security summit is billed to hold on July 30, this year.

President Gnassingbe said he was happy to be in Katsina, the homestead of President Buhari, and thanked his host for his help in calming the political situation in Togo.

He also briefed President Buhari on Mali elections, billed for next month, saying ECOWAS would ensure that everything went smoothly.

Answering a question on what the sub-regional body could do to help Nigeria with the problem of clashes between cattle herders and farmers, the ECOWAS chairman said the problem was not peculiar to Nigeria, but is common to a number of countries, including his own.

“It is not a religious or ethnic problem and must not be misconceived as such. We will discuss the matter, and try to find a solution,” President Gnassingbe said.

He also condoled with President Buhari on the fire disaster caused by a fallen petrol tanker in Lagos, Thursday.