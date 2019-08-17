<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Katsina State lawmakers to be selfless, visionary and committed to meeting the needs of the electorate, while minding their constitutional responsibilities.

According to him, leadership entails earning the trust of the people who voted you into office and consistently staying the path of honesty and fairness at all times.

President Buhari told his state’s lawmakers on Friday in Daura, when the leadership of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Tasiu Musa Maigari, paid him a courtesy visit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying that the essence of contesting elections is to serve the people, and political actors must always remain loyal, dedicated and focused on delivering on their promises.

“Having been chosen by your people to lead, you must ensure that you remain trustworthy. Ensure fairness at all times. Leadership at home, community or national level is a heavy responsibility. And it must be discharged with fairness, firmness and justice”, he said.