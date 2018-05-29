President Muhammadu Buhari seized the opportunity of the Democracy Day lecture on Monday to taunt Godsday Orubebe, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, over his attempt to disrupt the final phase of the 2015 general election.

The lecture was organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

As a way of creating comic relief, President Buhari said he regretted not seeing Orubebe in the hall as one of the participants to listen to Professor Attahiru Jega as he delivered the democracy day lecture.

Coincidentally, Buhari made the remark at the International Conference Centre where Prof. Jega, then Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was announcing the results of the presidential election when Orubebe intervened.

The president also commended the roles played by the United States government under Barack Obama who, he said, was instrumental in the successes recorded in the 2015 elections and subsequent transfer of power from an incumbent government to the opposition.

The 2018 Democracy Day lecture had, as its theme, ‘Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’.

Recall that Orubebe had challenged Prof. Jega while he was still collating the presidential election results at the International Conference Centre in 2015.

Sensing that there was a compromise somewhere, Orubebe had stated on that fateful day: “We will not take it. You are tribalistic, you are partial; we would not allow it. Jega is tribalistic, he is partial.”

At the lecture hall, Buhari said: “Here I must digress to raise an observation by the programme organisers because I did not see Mr. Orubebe who ought to have come and listen to Professor Jega deliver his lecture.

“This is a major observation. That instance, for those of us who were lucky that there was light and we had the television to see the confrontation between Orubebe and Prof. Jega, it will remain a life impression to many of us.

“The other one is the Prof. Jega briefing to the government, the opposition and the military before the date of the election was finally agreed on.

“Prof. Jega, as a professor, it was not surprising, briefed us of his activities between 2011 and 2015, the recruitment, equipping and training of INEC officials that gave us those of us who are lucky to get the report the courage that nothing outside the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be accepted by the opposition.

“So, the question of an interim administration or postponing election for more than 90 days shouldn’t be on the table.

“I thank personally the United States government, then under President Obama, by sending John Kerry to read the riot act to the government and to us the opposition then that nothing other than a free and fair election will be acceptable.”

Before mocking Orubebe, Buhari gave his administration thumbs up, insisting that security was much better under his government than under his predecessor’s.

He said despite criticisms trailing his government, it had never wavered in delivering dividends of democracy in the past three years.

Meanwhile, Prof Jega, the former INEC boss, criticised the modest gains of the Buhari administration, saying he was merely scratching the surface regarding the challenges confronting Nigeria.

Prof. Jega noted that the All Progressives Congress-led government was deficit in effective governance mechanism, a development that has compounded the security situation in the country.

He also criticised the Federal Government for hasty attempts to defend itself whenever international agencies such as Amnesty International or Transparency International pointed out any ills in the government.

According to him, the international bodies were not out to witch-hunt the government but to redirect it on the path of growth whenever it was derailing.

But in the midst of the frank talk, Jega took on the various National Assembly committees which, he said, had become notorious for demanding bribe publicly whenever they went on oversight functions.

He said the penchant for corruptly enriching themselves had become so unbearable that some chief executives of parastatals cried behind the scene whenever the lawmakers left their offices.

“I wonder what is happening with intelligence and investigative responsibilities of security agencies in policing our National Assembly.

“Some chairmen of committees in the National Assembly have become notorious on this issue of demanding for bribes with impunity.

“I have passed through the university system; I have heard so many stories of so many vice-chancellors about the woes that they go through on the question of budget and so-called oversights assignments.

“I am not saying that chief executives are saints, but all we are saying is that we must point the searchlights so that Nigerians and, particularly public office holders, should have basic common decency and integrity by which they discharge their responsibilities, because virtually everybody seems to forget about what is going on.

“I believe it is very important to consider addressing these issues over a long-term even while we address the underline causes as well as the immediate causes in the short and medium term.”

On the forthcoming general election in 2019, Jega said there were causes for worries as the current INEC leadership appeared overwhelmed by the emerging challenges in the polity.

According to the don, the violence that characterised recent ward and state congresses left much to be desired as it portrayed a democracy not fully mature almost two decades after.

He said if these challenges were not addressed before 2019, the actual elections may turn out worse and may lead to credibility issues.

“The first thing to consider is electoral violence, and there is no better way to address this than what happened in recent party congresses and its potential danger.

“If political parties cannot organise their internal elections peacefully, how can they engage the other parties with civilities in the general elections?

“It is very important that this is addressed, because if there is a crisis in the elections, some of these issues are outside the scope of the electoral commission but in the end, it is the electoral commission that gets blamed.

“So, it is very important that we improve our systemic mechanisms of addressing violence and conflicts related to elections and in particular improving the score of internal democracy within political parties.

“We may be running out of time, we must try harder and do everything possible within the shortest time.

“The second thing that needs to be addressed is the recent spate of hate speeches by political actors, religious leaders.

“It is these unbridled utterances by opinion leaders, religious leaders, political leaders that facilitate electoral violence in general elections.

“So these have to be tamed. Again, we must take serious measures to ensure that the rule of law is complied with, so effective prosecution is very important to mitigate this challenge.

“Otherwise, with the intensity this is going right now, it will undermine the integrity of the 2019 elections.

“More and more patriotic, democratic, well-meaning Nigerians need to speak against hate speech while government puts its mechanisms in place identifying, prosecuting those who constitute a nuisance.

“Thirdly, a big challenge I see is the delay in passing the Electoral Amendment Act.

“From what happened recently in the House of Representatives, it seems some progress is being made, but it is very important that they have a good and a much better electoral legal framework in place for the 2019 general elections than we had in the 2015 general elections. This is very important.

“I’ve kept giving examples of some aspects of existing legal framework which could have created a constitutional crisis if not for God’s intervention in 2015.

“For example, a constitutional provision that requires the electoral commission to conduct a run-off election within seven days – it is impossible in this country, but that is what the constitution says.

“Why is it impossible? By the time the electoral commission announces result, it would have been two days and then if you take out those two days, you will be left with five days to prepare for the next runoff election.

“Meanwhile, after elections, INEC normally demobilises staff, security personnel, etc and you cannot demobilise them and get them in polling units within five days.

“So, in 2015, we had very serious apprehensions in electoral commission because of that constitutional provision, because of a runoff, because honestly we could not do it within the constitutional provision.

“Of course, there are many other aspects of the Electoral Act which are contradictory to party democracy.

“You have a provision 87 that says that party primaries should be conducted democratically, and section 31 that says whatever name the party submits to the electoral commission cannot be rejected for any reason whatsoever.

“INEC is supposed to conduct party congresses, so INEC has a list of those candidates that emerged at party primaries.

“But political parties have a penchant of hiding under section 31 to send to INEC people who had not even participated in party primaries, and I saw this happen in 2015.

“We wanted to reject it but we were advised by lawyers that if we did that the electoral commission would now be interpreted to be partisan and in Nigeria people are often ready to drag the electoral commission into politics and, once that is done, the entire integrity of the commission is undermined.

“The last example I will give is the issue of conducting by-elections in the case of death or in the case of cross-carpeting. INEC, by law, has to be notified even if it reads it in the newspapers, even if it knows that has happened, unless the National Assembly has written to it to declare a vacancy, INEC will not conduct a by-election.

“There were many cases that we knew before 2015 general elections, people who had cross-carpeted, who should have lost their seats by virtue of cross-carpeting, but the leadership of the National Assembly, inadvertently, vehemently refused to write to INEC.

“I appeared before the ethics committee, provided evidence that a senator had actually cross-carpeted and, by the provisions of the law, should lose his seat and that we wanted it to be written so that we can conduct a by-election to replace him, that letter never came until I left office.

“That provision is still there and if we don’t address it we will continue to carry the baggage of laws that can undermine the integrity of an election.

“So, it is very very important to accelerate this process of having a new improved legal framework for INEC to be able to do its job, because right now, they are operating under serious pressure.”

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, while speaking on the relevance of a democratic state, said there could be no unity with consensus and compromises among the political actors.

He said instances where some political leaders acted in total disregard for constitutional provisions would ultimately derail democracy.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, also noted that there was a need for celebrating Nigeria’s democratic journey, looking at the antecedents that trailed it.

In Saraki’s words, the mere fact that we were still together with our diversity called for celebration.