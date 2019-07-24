<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

He became the 18th CJN at the brief ceremony.

Mohammed, who took over from the immediate past and suspended CJN, Walter Onnoghen, was screened and cleared by the Senate last week.

He has been on acting capacity since January, 2019.

At the swearing in ceremony were the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also at the ceremony that started around 10.30am, included Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.