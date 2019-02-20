



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in eight new permanent secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The short ceremony took place at the Council Chamber before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The new appointees were directors appointed to represent eight states of the federation.

The new permanent secretaries included Oluwuyiwa Enitan (Osun), Mohammed Dikwa (Borno), Ajani Madaline (Delta), Festus Yesufu Dawodu (Nasarawa).

Others are Nnamdi Maurice (Imo), Bakare Wadinga (Adamawa), Babatunde Lawal (Lagos) and Ernest Afolabi Umahi (Edo).

While congratulating the new permanent secretaries, President Buhari said that new oath taken comes with a lot of responsibility.

He charged them to help the government overcome it’s problems through implementation of its policies.

Noting that successive governments destroyed the checks and balances in the civil service, he said that his administration promised to achieve three areas including security, economy and fighting corruption.

Charging them to be above board in their functions, he expressed his commitment to the welfare of the civil service.