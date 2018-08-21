President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will never surrender to corruption.

He said no amount of criticism and hatred will make him relent in the war against corruption, insisting that doing that is a “betrayal of public trust”.

The president made this known in his Eid-el Kabir message to Nigerians.

Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, quoted the president as saying the anti-corruption fight is important to protect the interests of the ordinary Nigerians.

“Even if some people hate you for fighting corruption, you should not chicken out from the task as a leader because doing so is a betrayal of public trust,” he said.

The president lamented that people have forsaken their religious beliefs in the pursuit of selfishness, greed and corruption.

Buhari assured Nigerians that the country’s economic challenges were temporary, saying the people’s welfare is the focal point of his administration’s change agenda.

He urged Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another.

The president urged Muslims to use the Eid-el Kabir for sober reflection and self-examination, and strive to be good ambassadors of their religion by upholding high moral values.

“We must sacrifice for others and remember always those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” the president said.

President Buhari on Monday arrived in his country home, Daura, Katsina state, for the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

Buhari landed at the Daura helipad at 6:35pm along with the members of his family and some aides.