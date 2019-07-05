<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The members of Forum of President Muhammadu Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) have endorsed the candidacy of Waziri Bulama for the All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant position of National Secretary.

Miffed by the delay in the announcement of the position, the forum at the end of its meeting in Abuja held on Tuesday with all the state coordinators in attendance, endorsed the Deputy Director-General (Coordination) APC Buhari Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The APC National Secretary position became vacant since March 9, when the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni won the governorship election in Yobe State, resulting in the ruling party zoning the position to North East comprising Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa and Bauchi states.

Although party chieftains from Yobe and Taraba states had shown interest in the position, Bulama from Borno State has enjoyed the support of party members from all the states under the umbrella of Bulama Support Organisation (BSO).

He has also received the support of the Borno State governor, Zulumu, in addition to some other chieftains from the North East for the vacant APC National Secretary position.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Forum of State Coordinators of Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) after the meeting, also promised to continue to support President Buhari and the policies that would promote APC as a party.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on how to ensure a successful future for the organisation with continued and unalloyed support/loyalty for the president and the APC government. One of the fundamental decisions adopted at the meeting was to support wholeheartedly, the aspiration of Waziri Bulama as the National Secretary of the APC,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the BSO Forum National Chairman, Mammud Abubakar, also showered encomium on Bulama, commending his sterling qualities, just as all the coordinators adopted him as the sole candidate of the group. The BSO is an arm of President Buhari campaign structures established in all the 774 local government areas of the country.