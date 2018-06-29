President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday promised that he would support any effort aimed at enhancing security in West Africa.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, in Katsina.

Buhari said that terrorism now transcended international boundaries, and no country could combat the scourge alone.

“We need to team up to fight common enemies. Terrorists in whatever form are enemies of humanity and no effort must be spared to protect our people. I will always support anything that is meant to enhance security in our region,” he said.

Buhari also lauded the proposal for a security summit between members of ECOWAS and countries in Economic Community of Central African States.

The security summit is billed to hold on July 30, this year.

Gnassingbe said he was happy to be in Katsina, the homestead of the President, and thanked his host for his help in calming the political situation in Togo.

He also briefed Buhari on Mali elections, billed for next month, saying ECOWAS would ensure that everything went smoothly.

Answering a question on what the sub-regional body could do to help Nigeria with the problem of clashes between cattle herders and farmers, the ECOWAS Chairman said the problem was not peculiar to Nigeria but was common to a number of countries, including his own.

“It is not a religious or ethnic problem and must not be misconceived as such. We will discuss the matter, and try to find a solution,” Gnassingbe said.

He also condoled with President Buhari on the fire disaster caused by a fallen petrol tanker in Lagos Thursday.