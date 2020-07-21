



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday submitted the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate.

The submission was conveyed in letter personally signed by Buhari, addressed to President of Senate Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari in the letter said:” It is with pleasure that I forward the 2021 to 2023 for the kind consideration and approval of this distinguish senate.

“Let me cease this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the cooperation and support of the distinguished members of the senate in our collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January to December financial year.

“In line with our commitment, we have worked very hard to archive an earlier submissions of the .

“This is to allow the National Assembly to have time to perform its important constitutional duty of reviewing the frame work.

“I herewith forward the 2021-2023 as the 2021 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2021-2023 .

“I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious Legislative action on the submission. ”





In a separate letter, Buhari also sought the approval of Senate for confirmation of Dr Chukwemeke Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Abia State, in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate also at plenary passsed for first reading five bills.

The bills are the Compulsory Free Universal Education Act Amendment Bill 2020 by Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo) Medical and Dental Practitioners Act 1988 Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Oloriegbe Ibrahim (APC Kwara), National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneur Management by Sen. Odebiyi Akinremi (APC Ogun).

Others are Nigeria Deposite Insurance Corporation Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2020 by Sen. Apiafi Betty (Rivers PDP), Nigeria French Language Village Badagry Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Adeola Solomon (APC Lagos) .

It also received the report of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development on urgent need to revive the palm oil industry.

Others are National Rice Development Council Bill, 2020, Food Security Bill and Oil Palm industrial park.

The Senate also received the report of the Committee on Land Transport on the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2020.among others committees reports