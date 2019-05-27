President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reports that his London trip was to compile the list of persons to be appointed as ministers during his second tenure.

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will on Monday, May 27, 2019 air a special interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on its network service at 10 pm.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

“All television stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to this broadcast,” he stated

