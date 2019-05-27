The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will on Monday, May 27, 2019 air a special interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on its network service at 10 pm.
This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina.
“All television stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to this broadcast,” he stated
