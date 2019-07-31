<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with traditional rulers from the South West geopolitical zone of the country.

It started around 12.30 pm at the President’s office in Abuja.

Among the traditional rulers is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi,

The Ooni of Ife, had paid similar courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on the 18th of July, 2019 at the Presidential Villa on behalf of traditional rulers from the South West.

He had tabled the worsening security situation in the South West before the President, warning that the region didn’t want war.

He had disclosed to State House correspondents that the President will give directives to security agencies to collaborate with locals in the region towards flushing out bad eggs and threats to peace in the region.

The Ooni of Ife had also paid similar visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Villa the following day, 19th of July, 2019

The meeting with the President on Wednesday was still in progress at the time of filing this report.