President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Sochi, Russia, to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding from October 23 to 26.

The summit focuses on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production, according to a statement yesterday by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

During the summit, Buhari will meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations in security, trade and investment, and building partnership that will enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.