President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law.

Buhari signed the bill into law at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, barely two days after he promised to do so.

The law reduces the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.