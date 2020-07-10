



President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N10.8 trillion revised 2020 budget into law.

Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja at 11.06 am on Friday.

The President explained that the budget had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

He said ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.





The signing took place inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari witnessed the signing.

From the National Assembly, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers also witnessed the signing.