President Muhammmadu Buhari has signed the Polytechnic Amendments Bill and the National Institute for Security Bill.

According to Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Mr Umar Yakubu, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday said the new amendment will harmonise the tenure of the Rectors of the Federal Polytechnics, retirement age of staff of the Polytechnics as well as establishment of the Governing Council for the Polytechnics and membership of the Council.

The councils will be made up of a five-man panel and a Chairman.

The Federal Polytechnic amendment bill seeks to amend the Federal Polytechnic Act cap 17 of the laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.