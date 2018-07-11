President Muhmammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit Act into law, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, told journalists at State House, Abuja.

According to him, with the signing of the bill, the NFIU has been carved out of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“NFIU will now be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, but as an autonomous and Independent body,” Enang told journalists.