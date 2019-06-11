<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law, his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, told reporters at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

The new law, according to him, allows public holiday to be declared on June 12 every year, while May 29 is to be a handing-over date and working day.

“By the act amended and signed by Mr. President, May 29 is no more a public holiday. June 12 is now a public holiday and the country’s Democracy Day,” Enang said.

Since 1999, May 29 has been observed as public holiday and Democracy Day.

Tomorrow will be the first time that Democracy Day will be observed on June 12.

In signing of the bill into law, the Federal Government yesterday declared tomorrow as public holiday to commemorate the maiden National Democracy Day.