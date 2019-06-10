<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into the law the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill, according to his National Assembly Liaison Officer, Senator Ita Enang.

The new law accommodates June 12 as a public holiday in Nigeria, replacing May 29.

May 29 will only be marked as a handover/inauguration of new governments in the country.

The signing came just days to June 12, giving legal backing to the day.

The National Assembly recently passed the amendment bill.

When newsmen contacted Enang, he said, “Yes, Buhari has just signed the bill today.”