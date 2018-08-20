Sequel to the Federal Executive Council approval for Nigeria to accede to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, at the State House, Abuja, signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010.

Following the execution of the instrument of accession, Nigeria undertakes “faithfully to abide by all the stipulations therein contained” in the Agreement, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, SSA media and publicity to the president.

Among other benefits, the Agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between exporting and importing member countries; improve their cocoa economies through active and better focused project development and strategies for capacity-building.

The 2010 Agreement is also expected to build on the successes of the 2001 Agreement by “implementing measures leading to an increase in the income of cocoa farmers and by supporting cocoa producers in improving the functioning of their cocoa economies.”

It will also “deliver cocoa of better quality, take effective account of food-safety issues and help establish social, economic and environmental sustainability, so that farmers are rewarded for producing cocoa that meets ethical and environmental considerations.”