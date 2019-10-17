<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed five Bills passed by the 8th National Assembly into law more than six months after there were transmitted to him.

Of the five Bills (now Acts), according to a presidential aide, three relate to the administrative structure of some universities and how their governing councils should be set up.

They also deal with issues of redress as aggrieved students seeking legal remedies can only go to court after giving the university authorities one month notice.

The other two deals with fertilizer production, distribution and application, as well as the practice of food science and technology in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Alhaji Umar El-Yakub, disclosed these at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the Bills signed into law include “the Obafemi Awolowo University Transitional Amendment Act, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi Amendment Act, the University of Maiduguri Amendment Act, the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act and the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology Establishment Act.”

He explained that “the University Acts specified minimum qualifications for the chairmen of the Governing Councils which is university degree or its equivalent.”

The Presidential aide also said that the Acts stipulated that the persons must be physically fit and be able to chair activities of the councils.

He further explained that the Acts also provided for the regulations of the use of intellectual properties for universities.

El-Yakub stressed that “the law stipulates that any staff or student that sought to sue the university must give a notice of one month to the institution concerned.”

On the Fertilizer Act, he said that the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act sought to protect farmers’ interest and address the issue of nutrient deficiency in the composition of fertiliser, branding and weight loss, among others.

Of note is the fact that these signed Bills had been transmitted to the president for assent by the previous assembly which wound up on the first week of June, 2019.

The constitution stipulated a time frame within which the president can sign a Bill passed by the National Assembly or decline assent and return same – which is not more than 30 working days, and his decision must be communicated in writing stating why he took such a position.