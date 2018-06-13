President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law next week, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said.

He told State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President.

According to him, details of the budget signing would be made available later.

“The budget will be signed next week. We will give you the specific date when it is confirmed,” Adesina added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said he wanted to carry out a thorough review of the budget, especially on how the budget figures were shored up to N9.1 trillion by the lawmakers.

The National Assembly had raised the budget to N9,120, 334,988,225 from the initial N8.6 trillion presented by Buhari.

The revision showed an increase of N508 billion on May 10, 2018.

Buhari had on November 7, 2017, presented the N8.6 trillion budget tagged, ‘Budget of Consolidation’, to a joint session of the National Assembly.