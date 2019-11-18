<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu has said President Muhammadu Buhari will soon sign an Executive Order to back the law banning open defecation in the country.

Adamu said the law would not coarse Nigerians but promote behavioural change in hygiene to curb open defecation.

The minister said the menace dents the image of the country before the international community.

Adamu, who addressed reporters at the weekend in Abuja, said Nigeria is ranked number one among countries practising open defecation with over 47 million Nigerians indulging in the practice. The minister, who was unveiling the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, at the headquarters of the ministry, also said government would ensure that Nigerians desist from the practice.

He said: “In the Wash Action Plan that we are promoting, which the states are adopting, there is a provision for some legislation to be made against open defecation. There is going to be an Executive Order signed by President Buhari to that effect, where there is going to be a law against open defecation. The law enforcement agencies will do their bit…”