President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on his 90th birthday anniversary, 26th August, 2018.

In a statement released on his behalf by Mr. Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, the congratulated the royal father for a life well lived as he turns a nonagenarian, extending warm greetings to his family, friends and entire domain who continue to enjoy the grace and wisdom of fatherhood and exceptional leadership.

The President also affirmed that Olubadan brought a rich background of business acumen to the throne of his fathers, and has successfully translated the wisdom of investments into leadership by encouraging both the young and old to start and own businesses.

President Buhari extoled Olubadan’s sense of patriotism and loyalty to the country, and his regular mobilisation of members of his community for civic duties, especially on issues that directly impact on good governance and the development of Nigeria.

The President therefore prays that the almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, and good health to reign on the throne of his fathers.