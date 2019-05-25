<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has showered encomiums on Ganiat Fawehinmi, wife of late legal luminary and human rights activist on her 70th birthday, praising her for carrying on with the work of her husband.

Both Buhari and Ganiat met last year at the State House when she picked a posthumous award, GCON, for her husband, Gani Fawehinmi.

President Buhari commended Ganiat Fawehinmi for always sharing her experience, insights and wisdom with upcoming leaders, and inspiring many to live for the greater good of humanity.

According to a statement by Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined Fawehinmi’s family and friends in the joy of celebrating another auspicious milestone.

“The President believes the matriarch of the Fahewinmi family epitomises the resilience, wisdom and loyalty that drives every nation to greatness, particularly carrying on with the work of charity and sacrifice, and standing by reason, justice and truth that characterised her husband’s life.

“As Mrs Fawehinmi turns 70, President Buhari affirms that her zeal to see a better life for Nigerians, especially the poor and underprivileged remains indelible, underscoring the many risks involved, pains suffered and the frustrations she has endured in seeing that the country turns out greater”.