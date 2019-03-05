President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with service chiefs.
The meeting started at the President’s office in the State House around 11am.
Discussions at the meeting would likely dwell on the security situation in the country and how to ensure maximum security during next Saturday’s governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections across the country.
The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.
