Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday directed the head of service Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Buhari also approved the appointment of Folashade Yemi-Esan as the acting head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

Yemi-Esan was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.