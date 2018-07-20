President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sent a Federal Government delegation to the burial of a former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the delegation offered condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased and to the government and people of Katsina State.

The delegation, according to the statement, was led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a letter presented to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Buhari said, “The late Ibrahim Coomassie, Sardaunan Katsina, was a dedicated public servant who served creditably as Nigeria’s Chief Police Officer.

“He was a conscientious, competent and patriotic officer who brought honour to himself and to the nation.

“His stewardship of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, which helped successive governments to maintain harmony, will be sorely missed.”

Masari, who received the delegation at the Government House, thanked the President for showing affection to the people of the state.

He added that Coomassie’s death was a loss not only to his state, Katsina, but the entire country.

The delegation was also received at the palace by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman and that of Daura, Alhaji Umar Umar.

The Emir of Katsina called on Nigerians to support Buhari’s reforms aimed at the betterment of the country.

The delegation included Senator Abu Ibrahim, from Katsina South; the Ministers of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau; Education, Adamu Adamu; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Sulaiman Hassan.

The Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Member of the House of Representatives, Babba Kaita; a nephew of the President, Musa Daura; and Shehuwere also part of the delegation.