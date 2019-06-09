<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A high-powered delegation was on Saturday dispatched by President Muhammadu Buhari to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, following the loss of his mother Alhaja Aishat Zulkarnaini-Gambari.

The delegation, which comprised the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Sarki Abba, the Permanent Secretary, State House Jalal Arabi and the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure delivered the President’s letter of condolence to the Emir.

In the letter, Buhari expressed his sympathy and that of the country to the emir, the Kwara State Government, and the people of Ilorin Emirate over the loss.

He noted that Aishat’s love and kindness transcended the palace walls, reaching the poor and underprivileged in the society.

The delegation was accompanied to the emir’s palace by the Kwara State Governor, AbduRahman AbdulRazaq.

In his response, the Emir expressed gratitude and appreciation for President Buhari’s sympathy with the palace and the entire state as they mourn the passing of their matriarch.

He prayed for Allah’s support and guidance for the President in his second term assignment.