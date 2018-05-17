President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with a former National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Ali-Modu Sheriff, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding behind closed doors inside the President’s office.

Sherrif who is a former governor of Borno State had last year met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He lost the battle for the chairmanship of the PDP at the Supreme Court last year.

One of Buhari’s daughters is said to be married to Sherrif’s son.