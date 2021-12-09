President Buhari, Senate mourn travellers bandits killed in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, expressed sadness over what he called the “gruesome attack” on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he was “very distressed at the manner of death visited on the hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.”

He said the incident showed that “the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians”.

Buhari extended condolences to the families of the victims, assuring that “the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”

In the same vein, the Senate on Wednesday observed a minute silence to mourn the killing of the travellers.