President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Bello Tukur as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

He also nominated 12 other commissioners into the FCSC.

The commissioners are Moses Musa, Waziri Umaru, Ahmed Bello Mahmud, Ahmed Sama, Iyabode Odulate Yusuf and Shehu Umar Danyaya.

Others are, Fatai Lafaye, Michael Chukwuemeka, Joe Philip, Ibrahim Muhammed, Aminu Saidu and Simon Etim.

Mr Buhari made this known in a letter he wrote to the Senate on Tuesday seeking confirmation of the nominees.

The letters read:

“Dear distinguished Senate President,

“Constitution of the governing board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)

“In compliance with section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act 2010, it is my pleasure, to forward, for confirmation by the senate, the name of Mr Banire Muiz Adeyemi as chairman of the governing board of the Asset Management Cooperation of Nigeria. His CV is hereby, attached.

“It is my hope that the distinguished senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expedious manner.

“Please accept, distinguished Senate president, the assurances of my highest consideration” and;

“Dear distinguished Senate President,

“Request for confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and twelve commissioners for the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“In compliance with the provision of section 154(1) of the constitution of the federal republic if Nigeria 1999 as amended, I write to request the confirmation by the senate, the appointment of the following nominnes as Chairman and commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission. Their CVs are attached herewith.

Dr Bello Tukur – Chairman (Katsina, New Appointment)

Moses Musa – Commissioner (Adamawa, New Appointment)

Waziri Umaru – Commissioner (Borno, New Appointmennt)

Ahmed Bello Mahmud – Commissioner (Jigawa, New Appointment)

Arc. Ahmed M. Sama – Commissioner (Kebbi, New Appointment)

Princess Iyabode Odulate Yusuf – Commissioner (Ogun, New Appointment)

Shehu Umar Danyaya – Commissioner (Niger, New Appointment)

Fatai Adebayo Lafaye – Commissioneer (Oyo, New Appointment)

Chief Michael Chukwuemeka – Commissioner (Anambra, New Appointment)

Joe P. Philip – Commissioner (Rivers, New Appointment)

Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed – Commissioner (Kaduna, Renewal of Appointment)

Prof. Aminu Saidu – Commissioner, (Kogi, Renewal of Appointment)

Simon Etim – Commissioner (Akwa Ibom, Renewal of Appointment)

“It is my hope that the distinguished senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expedious manner.

“Please accept, Me Senate president, the assurances of my highest consideration.”