<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the implementation and enforcement of all treaties on elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

He made the call Thursday at a meeting during the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The president, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd), also called for the establishment of a credible global security system to ensure that elimination of nuclear weapons becomes a reality.

He said as the world marked International Day for elimination of Nuclear Weapons Thursday, the attainment of such goal is a catalyst to assuring global peace and security while illicit trafficking in nuclear materials is a potential threat to international security.

“Any use, loss or unauthorized use has grave economic, health and environmental consequences. Hence, prohibiting and completely eliminating nuclear weapons remain the reasonable guarantee against their possession or usage in order to ensure global peace.

“The Nigerian government accords high priority to all global efforts towards nuclear disarmament. Nigeria is a State Party to the NPT and has always joined other Member States, including the Non-Aligned Movement and De-alerting Group to express support for the NPT as the cornerstone of global non-proliferation regime,” he said.