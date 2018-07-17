President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the security and welfare of the people, which is the primary objective of governance, can only be achieved when all arms collaborate and work together.

This is even as the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said that for collaboration to be effective between the three arms of government, “we must strive to adhere to certain fundamental principles”.

Speaking at the 2018 National Assembly open week, President Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, vowed to bring corruption to a total stop in the country.

He pointed out that a stronger and more cordial Executive-Legislative relationship must exist in the interest of the nation and the people, adding, “it is my expectation that this open week will facilitate deeper reflection on issues that I have raised and others I have not mentioned in other to achieve a more harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature in other to deliver peace, security, and sustainable development to all Nigerians.

“I wish to state that since my assumption of office in May 2015, I have maintained a position that favours and supports the true independence of the various arms of government, including the National Assembly, perhaps, more than any administration in this country.

“You are all aware of my open commitment to working with any set of the leadership of the National Assembly that emerges, and I have remained true to it. This commitment is expected to take us beyond politics when dealing with the wellbeing of our citizens. We must continue to demonstrate our resolve to work harmoniously while respecting the principles of separation of powers.”

The President, however, emphasised his commitment to ending corruption and also urged others not to celebrate it, adding, “There is indeed nothing to celebrate about corruption and nothing to comment about those who are corrupt.

“Glorious days of our dear country have been rolled back due to corruption. Let us, therefore, collectively stand to ensure that corruption does not deny us the bright future ahead,” the President added.

In his contributions on the party, the President of the Senate, Saraki explained the principles to be adhered to include accountability, which implies adhering to the constitutionally defined powers and responsibilities.

He said: “It is important that we conduct the affairs of government in a transparent manner and ensure that all political representatives are truly accountable to the electorate at all times. We must recognise the complementary nature of our responsibilities and thus act cooperatively towards each other and render mutual support.

Saraki: “No doubt, with all of us working together in these and many other constructive ways, we would be seeing to the deepening of the Open NASS ideal, while at the same time contributing to the continued effective working together of the legislature and the executive arms of government, for the benefit of Nigerians”.

Saraki noted that the onus is on those elected to be accountable, while the governed should also play their part by continuously engaging representatives, in order to put across their desires and get clarity on how legislators are working to help actualise these yearnings.

He said that because the legislature is the youngest arm of government in Nigeria, it is the most misunderstood, adding, “this is largely due to an abiding misconception as to the role of the legislature and the work we are doing to stabilise democracy and ensure accountability in governance. It is my expectation that this programme will go a long way towards helping to deepen the public understanding of the very real, indispensable work done by lawmakers, in line with our constitutional mandate.”