President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with service chiefs.

The meeting started at the President’s office in the State House around 10.30am.

Discussions at the meeting would dwell on the security situation in the country including banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.