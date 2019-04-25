<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the projects executed by Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno State in the last eight years.

The President who was on a one day working visit to Maiduguri said he is highly impressed by Gov. Shettima’s choice of projects in educational, industrial, health, agricultural and road projects for his people which he commissioned today.

Buhari stated this Thursday at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace while responding to remarks made by the Borno monarch, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn El Kanemi and Governor Shettima.

The president was particularly delighted by the Mega Primary schools constructed for children orphaned by Boko Haram in the state and expressed hope that the orphaned children will surely get quality education and brighter future with the educational facilities.

He however regretted that other girls are still being held captive by Boko Haram.

He assured that the Federal Government under his watch is doing everything possible to free the remaining girls in the hands of Boko Haram.

The president said: “I am pleased to be in Borno state on a state visit. I sincerely appreciate the good people of Borno state and as well commend your loyalty and support at all times.

“Since my arrival in Borno state, I have commissioned different projects. I am highly impressed by governor Kashim Shettima’s unique approach towards establishment of educational centers particularly at the primary level.

“As demonstrated by Governor Shettima, it is essential to give priority attention to primary school education in order to ensure formidable education at the tertiary level in line with international best practices.

“Borno state focusing on education is very imperative due to the peculiar security challenges posed by Boko Haram terrorists whose ideology is against girl child education. The terrorists in their crusades of malice against girl child education abducted Chibok Schoolgirls in Borno and Dapchi Schoolgirls in Yobe state. And unfortunately, some of the girls are still in captive.

“We won’t give up on them. As I have always said, as a Nigerian, as president, I assure all that we will do the needful to ensure that all Nigerians whose loved ones are in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists regain their freedom,” Buhari added

The President also noted that the Federal Government is aware the state government had sponsored some Chibok abducted schoolgirls into various secondary and tertiary institutions both within and outside Nigeria to acquire standard and quality education.

He also appreciated the people of Borno for their concern for him and commended them further for their loyalty to his government.

Buhari further commended Gov. Shettima and Borno State government for committing itself seriously to the provision of quality education, health facilities, factories, agricultural implements and roads among others to boost socio economic activities of the state.

He assured the people of his continued commitment and support to the state and restoration of peace in the state and Nigeria at large.

Governor Shettima in his remarks said without the support and concern of President Buhari in the past four years of his administration, Borno state could have been a history by now.

He also noted that all that have been achieved in the state including relative peace and growth could not have been achieved without the support of President Buhari.

Shettima also appreciated the support and fatherly role played by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn El Kanemi in the restoration of peace in the state and region.

Shettima noted that Borno people are indeed highly indebted to Mr. President for his support and concern while appreciating the royal father for his royal blessing.

According to him, “lack of access to education and high rate of unemployment are the root causes of Boko haram Insurgency which informed our government commitment and investments to center on education and job creation (industrial hub) before others”.

The governor added that he was very passionate about education and welfare of the citizenry expressing hope that, “in the coming few years, the benefits of the educational, health, industrial and agricultural facilities provided will be yielded”, stressing that, “the incoming governor is a seasoned educationist, versed and competent to continue from where we stopped”.

The Shehu of Borno, Alahji Abubakar Garbai Ibn El Kanemi earlier in his remarks thanked President Buhari for his visit to the state and commissioning of capital projects.

He thanked the president for his support for the state against Boko Haram insurgency and pledged to continue to pray for the restoration of peace in the state and country at large.

The Monarch eulogized the strides of Governor Shettima in the areas of education, health, housing and agriculture while expressing hope that such facilities will definitely address unemployment among youths which is one of the root causes of the insurgency.

The President while in Maiduguri commissioned 8 landmark primary schools, an industrial park that has 16 plants, a diagnostic centre, the Borno State University and roads in Bolori, amongst others.