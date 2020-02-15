<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari joins Kaduna State Executive Council and indigenes in celebrating Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, who turns 60 on Sunday, February 16, 2020, congratulating him for distinguished service to the nation.

President Buhari felicitates with former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, his family and friends, affirming that his zeal to drive change through inclusive leadership and resilient spirit leaves a legacy that continues to attract and inspire younger people across all walks of life.





As Governor el-Rufai turns 60, the President believes his foresight, wisdom and unusual capacity to mobilize people and resources to actualize dreams stand him out in leadership and administration.

President Buhari notes that el-Rufai’s entry into public service was truly accidental, but the contributions he has made are deliberate, well thought out and long lasting, also highlighting his diligent contributions to the 2015 political upset that heralded take-over of power by governing All Progressives Congress.

The President prays that the almighty God will continue to bless the Kaduna State Governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good work.