President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of appointment of Rev. Tor Ujah, as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

A statement by the Director (Information) at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the termination was in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.

He said that Ujah has been directed to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who is to oversee the Office, pending the appointment of a Substantive Executive Secretary.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission and all other Federal Government Agencies in order to streamline their operations.