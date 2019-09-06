<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that former President, Robert Mugabe, will be remembered for his sacrifices, especially in struggling for the political and economic emancipation of his people.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled the government and people of Zimbabwe over the passing of the founding father at the age of 95.

President Buhari commiserate with family members, friends and political associates of the political activist who fought for the independence of the country from colonial rule, and lived most of his life in public service.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his loved ones.