President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Tuesday after a five-day visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

However, before departing Saudi Arabia, he warned Nigerians against getting involved drug trafficking.

At a meeting with the Nigerian community, the President said anyone caught and given harsh penalties against drug trafficking in some countries had themselves to blame.

“Every country has its own unpatriotic citizens. In China and Saudi Arabia, the laws are stringent on these things (drug trafficking). Our citizens must obey our laws.

“They must respect the laws of other jurisdictions and if they don’t, then they should blame themselves, not the harsh laws,” a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, quoted him as telling Nigerians in Saudi Arabia.

He called on Nigerians to assist the Federal Government in tackling drug trafficking and other illicit trade.

“The President said the recent exposure of a network of drug dealers operating at one of Nigeria’s international airports, who were discovered to be tagging bags filled with drugs with names of innocent passengers, called for expansion of searchlights.

“He urged citizens to refrain from breaching the laws of Nigeria and other countries,” the statement further said.