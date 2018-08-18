Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to return to the country today after his 10-day holiday in London.

The president left the country on August 3, leaving vice president Yemi Osinbajo in acting capacity since then.

The President’s return was confirmed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, who did not specify any time of the day for Buhari’s return.

“The President is expected back in the country tomorrow (Saturday),” Garba Shehu said.

“For now, I can’t confirm the exact time he will land but protocol officials will alert us on time ahead so that we can move to the airport to receive him. He will definitely arrive in the country on Saturday,” Shehu said.